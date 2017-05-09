Stamp out hunger with Greater Morristown mail carriers, May 13
On Saturday, May 13, 2017, Letter Carriers across the country will take part in their 25th Annual "Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive." The drive, sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers , is America's largest one-day food collection event that provides millions of pounds of food to local hunger relief agencies.
