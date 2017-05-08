QuickChek coming to the Somerville Ci...

QuickChek coming to the Somerville Circle

The Gateway Inn, with its iconic 1960s architecture, will be demolished to make way for a Quick Chek. The old Popeye's and Denny's will be replaced by a retail building with four unknown tenants.

