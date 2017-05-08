QuickChek coming to the Somerville Circle
The Gateway Inn, with its iconic 1960s architecture, will be demolished to make way for a Quick Chek. The old Popeye's and Denny's will be replaced by a retail building with four unknown tenants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice office in newark
|Apr '17
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr '17
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr '17
|Pam
|1
|Review: Eastern Dental Of Parsippany - Martin S... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|kent
|13
|Robert Vance- Murderer
|Mar '17
|Kim
|2
|Missing! Danielle Davis, Denville, NJ, 4-19-... (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Foxxy
|9
|Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ...
|Mar '17
|Chriss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC