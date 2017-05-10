EOS Announces NYU Langone's 3rd System ...
EOS imaging , the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the EOS System is now available for patients at The Scoliosis Center, a division of Advocare The Orthopedic Center, which is the third site within the world-class NYU Langone Medical Center Healthcare System to offer the EOS System to patients. The first two units within the organization were dedicated to adult patients at the Center for Musculoskeletal Care and the Hospital for Joint Diseases.
