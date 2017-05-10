EOS Announces NYU Langone's 3rd Syste...

EOS Announces NYU Langone's 3rd System ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

EOS imaging , the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the EOS System is now available for patients at The Scoliosis Center, a division of Advocare The Orthopedic Center, which is the third site within the world-class NYU Langone Medical Center Healthcare System to offer the EOS System to patients. The first two units within the organization were dedicated to adult patients at the Center for Musculoskeletal Care and the Hospital for Joint Diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Knolls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ice office in newark Apr 29 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr 28 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr 26 Pam 1
Review: Eastern Dental Of Parsippany - Martin S... (Feb '09) Apr 24 kent 13
Robert Vance- Murderer Mar '17 Kim 2
Missing! Danielle Davis, Denville, NJ, 4-19-... (Apr '12) Mar '17 Foxxy 9
News Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ... Mar '17 Chriss 2
See all Cedar Knolls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now

Cedar Knolls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Knolls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Cedar Knolls, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC