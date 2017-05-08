Convenience stores expand offerings

Customers use a touchscreen to order food at a QuickChek convenience store in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey in this photo taken on March 23, 2017.a < NEW YORK: Saying "convenience store food" may make people think of spinning hot dogs by the counter, but places like 7-Eleven are expanding their hot food offerings in hopes of stealing customers away from fast-food chains. The push by convenience stores into hot, fast, affordable foods is just one of the pressures facing chains like Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell.

