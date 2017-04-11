Poll: Christie least popular governor...

Poll: Christie least popular governor, Republicans sweep top-10 list

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Fox News

FILE: March 23, 2017: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at a press conference at Cedar Knolls, N.J., convenience store. New Jersey Republican Chris Christie was rated the least popular governor in the country this year, unseating perennially unpopular Kansas GOP Gov. Sam Brownback, in a poll released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Knolls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ice office in newark Apr 29 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr 28 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr 26 Pam 1
Review: Eastern Dental Of Parsippany - Martin S... (Feb '09) Apr 24 kent 13
Robert Vance- Murderer Mar '17 Kim 2
Missing! Danielle Davis, Denville, NJ, 4-19-... (Apr '12) Mar '17 Foxxy 9
News Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ... Mar '17 Chriss 2
See all Cedar Knolls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now

Cedar Knolls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Knolls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cedar Knolls, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC