Man accused of stealing from cars in Hanover over the past 10 months
HANOVER -- A township man was recently arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles in the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover over the past 10 months, police said. Vincent Grimaldi, 20, of Cedar Knolls, was identified as a suspect and when officers made contact with him they found the proceeds of some of the thefts in his possession along with evidence of drug possession and drug use, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ice office in newark
|Apr 29
|pugs
|1
|Police officer injured
|Apr 28
|pugs
|2
|Looking for someone
|Apr 26
|Pam
|1
|Review: Eastern Dental Of Parsippany - Martin S... (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|kent
|13
|Robert Vance- Murderer
|Mar '17
|Kim
|2
|Missing! Danielle Davis, Denville, NJ, 4-19-... (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Foxxy
|9
|Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ...
|Mar '17
|Chriss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC