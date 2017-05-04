Man accused of stealing from cars in Hanover over the past 10 months

HANOVER -- A township man was recently arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles in the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover over the past 10 months, police said. Vincent Grimaldi, 20, of Cedar Knolls, was identified as a suspect and when officers made contact with him they found the proceeds of some of the thefts in his possession along with evidence of drug possession and drug use, police said in a news release Tuesday.

