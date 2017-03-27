Register now for Safety Village

Register now for Safety Village

The Sparta Independent

The Junior Woman's Club is holding its Safety Village program in Sparta, a comprehensive and fun safety education program for children entering kindergarten in the fall. The program which will run from June 19 to June 22, is organized by Lucy Lubertazzo and Sonja O'Connell, both Junior Woman's Club members.

