Newton school board approves next step for Merriam Ave. expansion
The Board of Education approved a $50,000 payment to the engineering firm in charge of drafting plans for the Merriam Avenue School expansion and submitting the proposal the state. At Tuesday night's meeting the Newton school board approved the payment for EI Associates, of Cedar Knolls, to prepare a schematic design and submission to the state Department of Education.
