New Jersey unemployment rate falls to 4.4 percent
New data shows New Jersey added 12,600 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary reports announced on Thursday show the state jobless rate has reached a 10-year low.
