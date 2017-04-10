New Jersey unemployment rate falls to...

New Jersey unemployment rate falls to 4.4 percent

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: New Jersey Herald

New data shows New Jersey added 12,600 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent from 4.6 percent. Bureau of Labor Statistics preliminary reports announced on Thursday show the state jobless rate has reached a 10-year low.

Cedar Knolls, NJ

