Morris Music Men Concert To Benefit Employment Horizons

The Morris Music Men barbershop harmony chorus is proud to present a concert to benefit Employment Horizons on March 19 at 2 p.m. It will be held in the Parish Hall at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church, Cedar Knolls and tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.emhorizons.org or by calling Maria Florio at 973-538-8822. The Morris Music Men are an a cappella group of men of all ages and all walks of life who share one thing in common: an irresistible urge to sing! Singing brings them together, but the fun and camaraderie they bring to their audience is their passion.

