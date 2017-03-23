Man arrested in Morris County break-i...

Man arrested in Morris County break-ins now charged in Union County

Tuesday Mar 14

KENILWORTH -- A man arrested for a string a burglaries in Morris County now faces charges for an attempted break-in in Union County. Ryan McNamee, 32, of Cedar Knolls was charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief for a Dec. 26 incident at a Woodland Avenue home, said borough police Detective Ed Paster.

