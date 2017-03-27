Christie won't say if he favors repeal of Obamacare pushed by GOP House

CEDAR KNOLLS -- Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday wouldn't say if he supports repealing mandates on essential health benefits like prescription drugs, hospitalization and maternity care required by Obamacare, calling GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare a "moving target." "I've been reluctant to talk about it, because they keep changing it, " the governor told reporters on Thuesday morning after a public event at Quick-Chek in Morris County to tout an uptick in private sector jobs.

