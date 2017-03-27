Christie won't say if he favors repeal of Obamacare pushed by GOP House
CEDAR KNOLLS -- Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday wouldn't say if he supports repealing mandates on essential health benefits like prescription drugs, hospitalization and maternity care required by Obamacare, calling GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare a "moving target." "I've been reluctant to talk about it, because they keep changing it, " the governor told reporters on Thuesday morning after a public event at Quick-Chek in Morris County to tout an uptick in private sector jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Vance- Murderer
|Mar 28
|Kim
|2
|Missing! Danielle Davis, Denville, NJ, 4-19-... (Apr '12)
|Mar 23
|Foxxy
|9
|Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ...
|Mar 20
|Chriss
|2
|Stanley
|Mar 13
|Stan
|1
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC