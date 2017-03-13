Merriam Avenue expansion takes next step
After settling on a proposed site plan last month, the Board of Education has taken the next step toward relocating middle school students to the elementary school and the subsequent expansion of that building. At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board unanimously voted on a resolution requesting the district's business administrator to write a letter of intent for the contracted engineering firm, EI Associates, of Cedar Knolls, to begin work on schematic design plans for the possible expansion of the Merriam Avenue School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley
|Mar 13
|Stan
|1
|Robert Vance- Murderer
|Mar 13
|Stan
|1
|Longtime auto dealer J.B. Grecco developing Sho... (Sep '10)
|Mar 1
|Kim
|19
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Jan '17
|shortcake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC