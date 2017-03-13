Merriam Avenue expansion takes next step

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: New Jersey Herald

After settling on a proposed site plan last month, the Board of Education has taken the next step toward relocating middle school students to the elementary school and the subsequent expansion of that building. At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board unanimously voted on a resolution requesting the district's business administrator to write a letter of intent for the contracted engineering firm, EI Associates, of Cedar Knolls, to begin work on schematic design plans for the possible expansion of the Merriam Avenue School.

