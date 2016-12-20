Newton school board studies closing H...

Newton school board studies closing Halsted

Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Board of Education has contracted with an engineering and architectural firm to conduct a study on the possible realignment of grade levels if the district were to do away with the Halsted Middle School. The Halsted Middle School is currently home to students in grades five through eight.

