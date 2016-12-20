Newton school board studies closing Halsted
The Board of Education has contracted with an engineering and architectural firm to conduct a study on the possible realignment of grade levels if the district were to do away with the Halsted Middle School. The Halsted Middle School is currently home to students in grades five through eight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial
|Jan 22
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 20
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Jan 6
|shortcake
|2
|Mine Hill may get full-time mayor (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|fedup
|2
|Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite...
|Dec '16
|Nik49
|1
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC