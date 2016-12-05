'It just keeps getting harder:' NJCU remembers slain students at vigil
JERSEY CITY -- As college students across the country finish their final exams and prepare for winter break, the New Jersey City University campus is mourning the loss of two students senselessly slain off campus this semester. McBorroughs, an early childhood education and history major from Cedar Knolls, was one of three killed in a brutal stabbing in Newark on Nov. 5. Butler, a freshman media arts major from Montclair, was found dead Thursday in Eagle Rock Reservation a week after her family reported her missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Cedar Knolls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial
|Jan 22
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 20
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Jan 6
|shortcake
|2
|Mine Hill may get full-time mayor (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|fedup
|2
|Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite...
|Dec '16
|Nik49
|1
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Knolls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC