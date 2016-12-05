'It just keeps getting harder:' NJCU remembers slain students at vigil

JERSEY CITY -- As college students across the country finish their final exams and prepare for winter break, the New Jersey City University campus is mourning the loss of two students senselessly slain off campus this semester. McBorroughs, an early childhood education and history major from Cedar Knolls, was one of three killed in a brutal stabbing in Newark on Nov. 5. Butler, a freshman media arts major from Montclair, was found dead Thursday in Eagle Rock Reservation a week after her family reported her missing.

