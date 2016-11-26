Employment Horizons Celebrates Honorees

Employment Horizons Celebrates Honorees

Nov 26, 2016 Read more: The Black River News

On Thur., Oct. 13, Employment Horizons in Cedar Knolls celebrated National Disability Employment Awareness Month and 59 years of service to the community with its Annual Recognition Dinner at Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park. Toyota of Morristown was named Employer of the Year at the event; the Steven and Beverly Rubenstein Charitable Foundation was honored with the Shining Star Award; and Eric Smith received the William Huber Achievement Award for his outstanding accomplishments in community employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.

