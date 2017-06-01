As Next Hurricane Season Begins, A St. Augustine Community Is Still Rebuilding
The St. Augustine neighborhood of Davis Shores earned an unfortunate new moniker in October, according to Linda Brandt, who lives there. "Davis Shores, if you're talking about a nickname, is now kind of known as "Ground Zero" because Hurricane Matthew pretty well devastated Davis Shores in St. Augustine," Brandt said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you been harassed by Dick Lemma or the sec... (Sep '08)
|May 5
|Nester
|36
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|fsali1
|10
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Hunter Heeren
|89
|Chiefland, fl forums (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|Kat gonda
|2
|What is with all the pink in all the houses for...
|Apr '17
|Gators
|1
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Drugs Are Bad ...
|6
|trembly boat works (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|LAD1991
|64
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC