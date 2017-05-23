Weather 46 mins ago 7:05 a.m.Tornado Watch
FLC017-075-119-241900- /O.NEW.KTBW.TO.A.0261.170524T1058Z-170524T1900Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 261 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA SUMTER IN NORTHERN FLORIDA LEVY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA CITRUS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEVERLY HILLS, BRONSON, BUSHNELL, CEDAR KEY, CHIEFLAND, CITRUS SPRINGS, FANNING SPRINGS, FLORAL CITY, HERNANDO, HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, INVERNESS, LAKE PANASOFFKEE, LECANTO, THE VILLAGES, WILDWOOD, AND WILLISTON.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you been harassed by Dick Lemma or the sec... (Sep '08)
|May 5
|Nester
|36
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|fsali1
|10
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Apr '17
|Hunter Heeren
|89
|Chiefland, fl forums (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|Kat gonda
|2
|What is with all the pink in all the houses for...
|Apr '17
|Gators
|1
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Drugs Are Bad ...
|6
|trembly boat works (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|LAD1991
|64
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC