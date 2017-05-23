Weather 46 mins ago 7:05 a.m.Tornado Watch

Weather 46 mins ago 7:05 a.m.Tornado ...

Tornado Watch

FLC017-075-119-241900- /O.NEW.KTBW.TO.A.0261.170524T1058Z-170524T1900Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 261 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA SUMTER IN NORTHERN FLORIDA LEVY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA CITRUS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEVERLY HILLS, BRONSON, BUSHNELL, CEDAR KEY, CHIEFLAND, CITRUS SPRINGS, FANNING SPRINGS, FLORAL CITY, HERNANDO, HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, INVERNESS, LAKE PANASOFFKEE, LECANTO, THE VILLAGES, WILDWOOD, AND WILLISTON.

