Lawmakers: Make it easier for compani...

Lawmakers: Make it easier for companies to set up 5G equipment on public land

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A bill approved by the Florida Legislature will make it easier for telecommunications companies -- such as AT&T, Verizon and Sprint -- to set up their equipment on the public right of way. A bill approved by the Florida Legislature will make it easier for telecommunications companies -- such as AT&T, Verizon and Sprint -- to set up their equipment on the public right of way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Apr 26 fsali1 10
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Apr 19 Hunter Heeren 89
Chiefland, fl forums (Feb '16) Apr 19 Kat gonda 2
What is with all the pink in all the houses for... Apr 10 Gators 1
K2 herbal incense (Aug '16) Apr 9 Drugs Are Bad ... 6
trembly boat works (Dec '06) Apr '17 LAD1991 64
Yankeetown Music Thread (Feb '16) Feb '17 Musikologist 2
See all Cedar Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Key Forum Now

Cedar Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cedar Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC