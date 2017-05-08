County board sends development plans back to planners
Protestors wave signs and gather outside the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, before a May 4 hearing on Aqua By The Bay, a proposed large-scale mixed-use development on Sarasota Bay in unincorporated Manatee County. Islander Photos: Kathy Prucnell Long Bar Pointe LLLP and Cargor Partners VIII principal Carlos Beruff testifies May 4 while one of his attorneys, Ed Vogler, stands at his side.
