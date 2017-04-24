Weather 10 mins ago 6:53 a.m.Special Weather Statement
FLZ043-052-139-142-148-149-151-239-242-248-249-251-011300- Sumter-Polk-Coastal Levy-Coastal Citrus-Coastal Hernando- Coastal Pasco-Coastal Hillsborough-Inland Levy-Inland Citrus- Inland Hernando-Inland Pasco-Inland Hillsborough- Including the cities of Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee, Bushnell, The Villages, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Crystal River, Homosassa, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Port Richey, Hudson, Tampa, Apollo Beach, Westchase, Chiefland, Bronson, Williston, Inverness, Brooksville, Spring Hill, Dade City, Zephyrhills, Brandon, Plant City, and Sun City Center 648 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2017 ...Locally Dense Fog Through Sunrise... Patchy to areas of fog will continue across the region through sunrise.
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Apr 19
|Hunter Heeren
|89
|Chiefland, fl forums (Feb '16)
|Apr 19
|Kat gonda
|2
|What is with all the pink in all the houses for...
|Apr 10
|Gators
|1
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Apr 9
|Drugs Are Bad ...
|6
|trembly boat works (Dec '06)
|Apr 2
|LAD1991
|64
|Yankeetown Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
