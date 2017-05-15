Coast Guard airlifts Clearwater man experiencing seizures from sailboat near Cedar Key
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted Edward Dunaway, 33, of Clearwater, from a sailboat near Cedar Key on Monday after he was experiencing seizures. A Clearwater man was airlifted from a sailboat off the coast of Yankeetown, south of Cedar Key, on Monday after he was reported missing and was found experiencing seizures, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
