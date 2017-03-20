Workout On The Waterfront Raises More...

Workout On The Waterfront Raises More Than $5,000 For Cedar Key Aquarium

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Thomas Johnston, 12, and his uncle, Ceday Key Mayor Heath Davis, 40, push toward the finish line near C Street in their unnamed vessel. After coming in second for fastest boat overall, the two joked that next year's boat would be called "Chuckie's Revenge" for the boat's doll head mascot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankeetown Music Thread (Feb '16) Feb 23 Musikologist 2
Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 5
Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Haha 6
K2 herbal incense (Aug '16) Dec '16 The other gal 5
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Nov '16 dicky reihms 86
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
See all Cedar Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Key Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Levy County was issued at March 20 at 3:58AM EDT

Cedar Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Cedar Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC