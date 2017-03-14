Weather 17 mins ago 2:47 p.m.Freeze Watch

FLZ043-139-142-148-239-242-248-150900- /O.NEW.KTBW.FZ.A.0003.170316T0600Z-170316T1300Z/ Sumter-Coastal Levy-Coastal Citrus-Coastal Hernando-Inland Levy- Inland Citrus-Inland Hernando- Including the cities of Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee, Bushnell, The Villages, Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Crystal River, Homosassa, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Chiefland, Bronson, Williston, Inverness, Brooksville, and Spring Hill 241 PM EDT Tue Mar 14 2017 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area - Ruskin FL has issued a Freeze Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

