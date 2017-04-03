Weather 1 hour ago 5:08 a.m.Dense Fog Advisory

FLZ043-139-142-148-239-242-248-101300- /O.NEW.KTBW.FG.Y.0012.170310T1001Z-170310T1300Z/ Sumter-Coastal Levy-Coastal Citrus-Coastal Hernando-Inland Levy- Inland Citrus-Inland Hernando- Including the cities of Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee, Bushnell, The Villages, Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Crystal River, Homosassa, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Chiefland, Bronson, Williston, Inverness, Brooksville, and Spring Hill 501 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2017 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area - Ruskin FL has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EST this morning. * VISIBILITY...One quarter mile or less.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.