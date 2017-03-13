Report points to bad weather as factor in fatal plane crash near Cedar Key
Officials in Cedar Key located the plane that went missing on Feb. 12 while flying from Brooksville to Cedar Key. The body of the plane's pilot, Jasper Jerrels, 65, was found Feb. 20. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot flew into clouds even though he wasn't legally qualified to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankeetown Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Feb 23
|Musikologist
|2
|Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Haha
|6
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|The other gal
|5
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|dicky reihms
|86
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|KeithHarris
|8
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Blue November
|376
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC