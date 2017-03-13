Report points to bad weather as facto...

Report points to bad weather as factor in fatal plane crash near Cedar Key

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Officials in Cedar Key located the plane that went missing on Feb. 12 while flying from Brooksville to Cedar Key. The body of the plane's pilot, Jasper Jerrels, 65, was found Feb. 20. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot flew into clouds even though he wasn't legally qualified to do so.

Cedar Key, FL

