Hills County Commissioners Approved Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Hillsborough County Commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate within the county. The dispensaries will not be allowed to operate near bars or schools, but there won't be a limit on how many dispensaries can operated within the county.

