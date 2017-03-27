Class notes
Children in kindergarten through Grade 5 who are under the direction of an arts educator at a Pasco public, charter or private school, or who are homeschooled, are eligible to participate. Five pieces may be submitted per school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankeetown Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Haha
|6
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|The other gal
|5
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|dicky reihms
|86
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|KeithHarris
|8
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Blue November
|376
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC