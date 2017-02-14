Search Continues For Missing Plane

The search will continue today for three people missing after their plane never made it to Cedar Key after leaving Brooksville. 65-year-old Jasper Jerrels, his teenage son Dylan and Hue Singletary, 60 had left Sunday and the last contact was shortly after 11 am on Sunday.

