Plane Wreckage, Second Body Found Off Of Cedar Key
Late Sunday afternoon, officials in Cedar Key located the plane that went missing last week , along with the remains of a second passenger. The body of the plane's pilot, Jasper Jerrels, 65, was found Wednesday .
