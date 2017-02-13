Plane carrying 3 people vanishes duri...

Plane carrying 3 people vanishes during flight from Brooksville to Cedar Key

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: WFLA

Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office have a murder mystery on their hands. Barbara Lynn Grubb, a 35 Fire officials say former NFL linebacker-end Quentin Moses and two other people have died in a house fire in Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 5
Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Haha 6
K2 herbal incense (Aug '16) Dec '16 The other gal 5
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Nov '16 dicky reihms 86
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
Good paint/body shops in the area Sep '16 dan4790 1
See all Cedar Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Key Forum Now

Cedar Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Cedar Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC