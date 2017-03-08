Levy Co. deputies search for missing teen's body
The Levy County Sheriff's Office has made it a personal mission to recover 17-year-old Dylan Jerrels' body. They covered about 13 miles on Tuesday searching for the teen who has not been seen since the plane his father piloted left Brooksville and crashed.
