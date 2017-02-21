Hurricane Hermine Damage Still Evident In Cedar Key
Cedar Key is still recovering from damages caused by Hurricane Hermine, the Category 1 storm which made landfall almost six months ago. Businesses like the Beach Front Motel and The Island Room Restaurant are continuing to reconstruct the areas of their businesses that were brutally affected by Hermine in hopes to be finished before the year's end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Haha
|6
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|The other gal
|5
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|dicky reihms
|86
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|KeithHarris
|8
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Blue November
|376
|Good paint/body shops in the area
|Sep '16
|dan4790
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC