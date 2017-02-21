Hurricane Hermine Damage Still Eviden...

Hurricane Hermine Damage Still Evident In Cedar Key

Cedar Key is still recovering from damages caused by Hurricane Hermine, the Category 1 storm which made landfall almost six months ago. Businesses like the Beach Front Motel and The Island Room Restaurant are continuing to reconstruct the areas of their businesses that were brutally affected by Hermine in hopes to be finished before the year's end.

