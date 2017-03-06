Crews continue search for missing plane near Cedar Key
Rescuers still haven't found an airplane that disappeared Sunday morning near Cedar Key or the three people who were inside, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Crews were combing a search area that stretched more 150 square nautical miles south of the island.
