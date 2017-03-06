Crews continue search for missing pla...

Crews continue search for missing plane near Cedar Key

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Rescuers still haven't found an airplane that disappeared Sunday morning near Cedar Key or the three people who were inside, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Crews were combing a search area that stretched more 150 square nautical miles south of the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Key Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankeetown Music Thread (Feb '16) Feb 23 Musikologist 2
Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15) Jan '17 Musikologist 5
Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Haha 6
K2 herbal incense (Aug '16) Dec '16 The other gal 5
beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10) Nov '16 dicky reihms 86
Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13) Nov '16 KeithHarris 8
News Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08) Sep '16 Blue November 376
See all Cedar Key Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Key Forum Now

Cedar Key Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Key Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cedar Key, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC