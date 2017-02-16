Brandon Girl Missing

Brandon Girl Missing

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies are still looking for eleven year old Jenna Irmler who has been missing from her home in Brandon since Tuesday evening. Jenna has Asperger's syndrome and her parents said that may keep her from responding to her name if she doesn't know the person.

