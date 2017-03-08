Body found in gulf identified as occu...

Body found in gulf identified as occupant of missing Brooksville plane

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

This Piper Cherokee and its three occupants was last seen Sunday flying out of Brooksville to Cedar Key when it was reported missing. A body found in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday has been identified as one of those occupants, Jasper Jerrels, 65, by the Levy County Sheriff's Office.

