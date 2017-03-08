Body found in gulf identified as occupant of missing Brooksville plane
This Piper Cherokee and its three occupants was last seen Sunday flying out of Brooksville to Cedar Key when it was reported missing. A body found in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday has been identified as one of those occupants, Jasper Jerrels, 65, by the Levy County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankeetown Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Feb 23
|Musikologist
|2
|Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Haha
|6
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|The other gal
|5
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|dicky reihms
|86
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|KeithHarris
|8
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Blue November
|376
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC