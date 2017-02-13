5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 14
An administrative judge on Friday signed off on the settlement involving workers at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex, located northwest of Orlando. The female workers had alleged in a complaint filed in 2013 that male inmates had groped them, threatened them with sexual violence and masturbated in front of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Cedar Key Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inglis Music Thread (Jul '15)
|Jan 14
|Musikologist
|5
|Where is my 2005 Yellow Honda 250 4 wheeler sto... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Haha
|6
|K2 herbal incense (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|The other gal
|5
|beware of willis orchard company (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|dicky reihms
|86
|Looking for a Fishing Buddy - Fit Senior, or Re... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|KeithHarris
|8
|Ku Klux Klan is still alive and well in Florida (Aug '08)
|Sep '16
|Blue November
|376
|Good paint/body shops in the area
|Sep '16
|dan4790
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Key Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC