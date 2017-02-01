1842 Daily Grind reopens in Cedar Key
Terry Williams and Martin Kemp were emotionally devastated. Their business was just simply devastated in late September 2015 by Hurricane Hermine, but with the passage of time and hard work, the two men healed their damaged emotions and their destroyed business.
