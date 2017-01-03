U Of Florida Lists Its 10 Leading Ag Stories In 2016
U OF FLORIDA LISTS ITS 10 LEADING AG STORIES IN 2016 Jan. 10, 2017 Source: University of Florida news release A trio of projects aimed at helping Florida producers cope with the bacterial disease known as citrus greening topped the list of stories shared by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences in 2016. This year marked the beginning of the state's second decade battling greening disease, which is also known as Huanglongbing or HLB.
