Citizens Protest Trump's Inauguration At Gainesville City Hall

Local progressive groups in Gainesville, slam poets, speakers, musicians leading protest songs, politicians and ministers were all part of the line-up for the event. "The People's Inauguration is what we want for our nation and our community, and a vision for what we can do locally to make a difference," said Sheila Payne, GCOR member and one of the event's main organizers.

