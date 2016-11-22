October Rainfall Down Throughout Most...

October Rainfall Down Throughout Most Of The District

Nov 22, 2016

LIVE OAK, FL, November 7, 2016 Rainfall in the Suwannee River Water Management District for October averaged only 1.18 inches, equaling about one-third of the long-term average for October rainfall of 3.05 inches. Most coastal counties of the District received less than 20% of normal rainfall during the month, and only Bradford County received more than 75% of normal.

