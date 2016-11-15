Neil deGrasse Tyson is in town. Here are 3 ways to celebrate your universe.

Owen Bender and his brother, James Bender, wear protective solar filter glasses as they look up at the sun to see the Mercury Transit while on the observatory rooftop at the planetarium at St. Petersburg College in May 2016. DIRK SHADD I was driving back from a weekend in Orlando on Sunday while the "supermoon" hung like a fluorescent wheel of cheese outside the car window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.