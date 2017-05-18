National Weather Service issues flood...

National Weather Service issues flood advisory

Tuesday May 9 Read more: KOB-TV

NWS officials say that Doppler radar indicates heavy rain due to strong thunderstorms tracking over the same general areas along and just east of the Sandia Mountains to include the State Road 14 corridor between Tijeras, Sandia Park and Golden. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

