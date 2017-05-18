Center teaches schoolchildren about the ecosystem
Every day, buses full of fifth-graders unload at the Sandia Mountain Natural History Center. They break up into groups and head to their first class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedar Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comey, the Cummerbund concealing bloated Leftis...
|34 min
|They
|29
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,789
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,832
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|2 hr
|Good
|4
|The Creatures From the Black Lagoon...
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|6
|Thinking of moving to NM - Read This 1st
|Thu
|Army Vet
|15
|Concerns arise over APD's new citation order
|Thu
|Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC