Park to close temporarily
Penny Park will be closed starting today for the rest of this week so the town can install crumb rubber around the playground equipment. Extra Play Inc. of Cedar Crest, N.M., will be working on the project this week, installing the crumb rubber around most of the playground equipment, according to Silver City Public Works Director Peter PeA a.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
Cedar Crest Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|19 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,548
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|28 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,510
|Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|To Be Clear
|47
|How come topix stopped displaying the number of...
|11 hr
|Bob
|4
|Dakota Pipeline Protesters Trash the Environmen...
|12 hr
|Tommi
|26
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|12 hr
|Tommi
|41
|Busy Bee Landscaping-Michael Turner (Apr '15)
|13 hr
|Johnny
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Crest Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC