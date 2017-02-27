Park to close temporarily

Park to close temporarily

Monday Feb 27

Penny Park will be closed starting today for the rest of this week so the town can install crumb rubber around the playground equipment. Extra Play Inc. of Cedar Crest, N.M., will be working on the project this week, installing the crumb rubber around most of the playground equipment, according to Silver City Public Works Director Peter PeA a.

