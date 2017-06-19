Utah blaze caused by torch used to ki...

Utah blaze caused by torch used to kill weeds

Tuesday Jun 20

From left, Twin Falls, Idaho, firefighters Tenli Bright and Kori Neiwirth get ready to roll out for the day on the fire line, Parawan, Utah, Monday, June 19, 2017. Utah firefighters were battling a wildfire Monday that shut down a highway and forced hundreds of people to flee a ski town as crews in New Mexico mop up another blaze amid scorching heat in the Southwest U.S. Firefighting crews get ready to roll out for the day on the fire line, Monday, June 19, 2017, to put out a wildfire burning north of the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah.

