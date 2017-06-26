More evacuations in wildfire near Uta...

More evacuations in wildfire near Utah ski resort town

Monday Jun 26

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. Firefighters were bracing for strong winds Monday as they fought a fire that has grown to 67 square miles and burned 13 homes - larger than any other fire in the country now, state emergency managers said.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Iron County was issued at June 28 at 8:48AM MDT

