Massive UT Wildfire Also Sparking Pol...

Massive UT Wildfire Also Sparking Political Heat

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: FireHouse.com

June 28--The largest active wildfire in the country has forced the evacuations of more than 1,500 residents, destroyed 13 homes and charred at least 49,000 acres near Brian Head resort in southern Utah, officials said Tuesday night. The blaze that started June 17 is only 10% contained, and fire officials continue to battle hostile conditions that include low humidity and hot temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Extensive police presence?? Jun 14 MtnGirl13 1
Enoch Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 14
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... (Sep '16) Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16) Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Iron County was issued at July 12 at 2:39PM MDT

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC