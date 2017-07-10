Massive UT Wildfire Also Sparking Political Heat
June 28--The largest active wildfire in the country has forced the evacuations of more than 1,500 residents, destroyed 13 homes and charred at least 49,000 acres near Brian Head resort in southern Utah, officials said Tuesday night. The blaze that started June 17 is only 10% contained, and fire officials continue to battle hostile conditions that include low humidity and hot temperatures.
