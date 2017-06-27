'It's big. We need help,' 911 calls illustrate wildfire's fast start

Newly released 911 calls paint a picture of the Brian Head Fire's early moments before it became the largest in the nation, consuming nearly 85 square miles and torching 13 homes. A caller on June 17 told a dispatcher the blaze was getting out of control, igniting a 50-foot-by-50-foot area of aspen and pine trees, according to a call released Wednesday by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.