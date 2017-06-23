Fruchey transfers from IPFW, eyes a run at 2020 Olympic trials
The IPFW runner will transfer to Southern Utah to set herself up for a shot at the 2020 Olympic trials. The Carroll grad chose the university located in Cedar City, Utah due to it being at altitude - thus making the training more strenuous - and the coaching staff.
